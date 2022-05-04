Annual Wage Inflation Rises To 3.0 Percent
Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 10:44 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index
(LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from
2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said
today.
“Wage inflation is at its highest level since
the March 2009 quarter,” business prices delivery manager
Bryan Downes said.
Wage inflation is the percentage
change for all salary and wage rates (including overtime) in
the adjusted LCI, which measures changes in the cost of
labour incurred by businesses, adjusting for changes in the
quality, quantity, and type of work.
Visit our
website to read this news story and information release or
to download CSV files:
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
One of the more infuriating aspects of the current political debate is the way the National Party says it would be more rigorous, and more thriftily efficient in running social programmes that - left to its own devices – a National government would never have funded at all in the first place. From mental health to education, National is posturing as an inherently better manager of stuff that it totally neglected to do when it had the chance... More>>