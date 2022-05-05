Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police accept IPCA findings

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 10:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police accept the IPCA's findings into two incidents in the Bay of Plenty in 2018 and 2019 involving the same officer.

The officer is referred to as Officer A in both of the authority's findings.

In the first case, in September 2018, an allegation of excessive force was made against Officer A following an incident where an intoxicated man was arrested in Tauranga CBD.

In the second case, in March 2019, another allegation of excessive force was made against Officer A following the arrest of a 14-year-old male at a Tauranga internet cafe.

Police investigated complaints about both events, and charges were laid against the officer.

In the first case the officer pleaded guilty to injuring with reckless disregard, and received nine months' supervision and was ordered to pay $1000 reparation to the victim.

In the second case charges were withdrawn by the Crown.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor says Police expect a high standard of professionalism from staff and the officer involved in this instance had fallen short of that expectation.

"Our staff come to work every day with the goal of keeping the community safe from harm. This officer's actions did not align with that collective goal.

"On both of these occasions a thorough Police investigation was carried out and appropriate action taken when we found the officer's use of force to be unjustifiable."

The officer resigned from NZ Police in May 2021, before court proceedings concluded and before any employment-related action commenced.

