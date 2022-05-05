Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Youth Parliament Select Committee Topics

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 10:27 am
Press Release: Youth Parliament Select Committees

From sex education to climate change, the time has come to have your say on these issues and more at the Youth Parliament select committees.

Public submissions have just opened for the next month on wide-ranging inquiry topics being examined across all 10 select committees, membership of which will be drawn from the Youth MPs who are participating in Youth Parliament 2022.

The Youth Parliament select committee process will operate in the same way as the real-life Parliament select committees, with the public being encouraged to make a submission on issues of interest to them, and give the Youth MPs the chance to experience the select committee process for real.

Submissions can be made on issues such as supporting economic inclusion in the transition to a high wage and low emissions economy, getting the most out of relationships and sexuality education in

New Zealand schools, how we meet our Carbon Zero by 2050 commitments, and more.

Youth MP representing Hon Aupito William Sio, Humairaa Saheb, said she was “looking forward to the research and inquiries that are involved in the select committee process”.

“It'll be interesting to inquire about the different topics. I'm excited to be part of a select committee because that will help me understand and listen to public views and opinions.”

Fellow Youth MP Zoe McElrea, representing Mark Cameron MP, said she was keen to engage with other young people over some pressing issues.

“It’s the peer-to-peer engagement that makes this opportunity so incredible, young people like myself can speak to other young people about issues that they care about, rather than to adults who they feel that they can't relate to or reason with.”

Public submissions on the topics the Youth Parliament select committees are discussing will close on Sunday 29 May. Find out on more about Youth Parliament and make a submission on the Parliament website.

