Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Thames-Coromandel And Queenstown Lakes Councils Question Equity In Three Waters Reform Entities

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Districts such as Thames-Coromandel and Queenstown Lakes will be severely under-represented in the government’s shareholding scheme for the new water service entities and lose out in the financial support package – both of which are based on normally-resident population.

As the Mayors of popular visitor destinations, Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie and Queenstown-Lakes Mayor Jim Boult say using resident population puts both their districts at a disadvantage.

“Our population can double on a long weekend and goes up 400 per cent over the summer,” says Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie. “We’ve got to supply clean water and wastewater services for all of them. We have nine wastewater treatment plants and nine drinking water plants – Hamilton has one of each. There’s an inequity in the financial support and shareholding aspects of the reforms. The government allocation model puts our districts permanently and historically at the bottom of the rung with the allocation of funding,” says Mayor Sandra.

“With allocation based on resident population on census night our 52 per cent absentee ratepayers (they live elsewhere) means we only get half of what we should be getting,” says Mayor Sandra. “This is further compounded by the explosion of population during holiday periods.”

“With the allocation model with the Three Waters, our district is looking to be allocated $16 million, whereas we should be getting $32 million,” she says.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult says the model as it is understood today does not accurately reflect the significant demand placed on the district’s three waters infrastructure.

“Like other areas in Aotearoa New Zealand that are a visitor hot spot we have a high number of non-resident ratepayers that maintain holiday homes which they visit regularly and rent out. On top of that a peak day can see in excess of 50,000 visitors in our district. With roughly 48,000 residents that’s three waters infrastructure servicing nearly 100,000 people. Within ten years that peak day figure will reach nearly 150,000. How can it be appropriate that our district is allocated just one share?” Says Mayor Jim.

In Queenstown-Lakes, the figure allocated is $16.13 million. “Within a short timeframe demand on our infrastructure will be getting up there with the likes of Dunedin and Tauranga which are receiving funding allocations of $46 million and $48 million respectively,” says Mayor Jim.

From July 2024, four entities are to take over the provision of water services (drinking water, stormwater and wastewater – the ‘three waters’) from New Zealand’s 67 local government councils.

The government announced last week that councils are to receive non-financial shares in the new entities, with each council getting one share per 50,000 people in its district, rounded up so that each council has at least one share.

Under this plan, Thames-Coromandel District, with a permanent resident population of approximately 33,000 would have one share in Entity B, which covers much of the central North Island. This is the same share as little Kawerau, with a population of 7,670.

Queenstown-Lakes District, with a permanent population of about 48,300, would receive one share in Entity D, which covers most of the South Island.

As part of the three waters reforms, the government is offering financial support. This ‘better-off funding’ is for local governments to invest in local community wellbeing but must be applied for. Population accounts for 75 per cent of the government’s weighting in considering the applications. Socioeconomic measures account for 20 per cent and the land mass of a council the remaining five per cent.

Thames-Coromandel could receive $16.2 million in better-off funding, while Kawerau could receive $17.27 million.

Read more about what the Three Waters Reform means for Thames-Coromandel District at www.tcdc.govt.nz/threewatersreform.

More information on the government's Three Waters Reform is on the Department of Internal Affairs website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights, And Biased Speakers


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>

Budget 22: New Fiscal Rules To Be Put In Place
Finance Minister Grant Robertson has unveiled new fiscal rules to ensure New Zealand continues to maintain a world-leading Government financial position... More>>

Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 