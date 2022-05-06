Our Papatuanuku - Mother Earth On Mother's Day

Scientists have just told us that sea level rise in New Zealand is happening twice as fast as we thought, putting some of our cities at risk of catastrophic flooding in our lifetimes. We are also becoming more aware of the effects of climate change and biodiversity loss. The New Zealand Government is putting plans in place, but are we doing enough?

The latest International Climate Change IPCC Report says we’ve got about three years to turn things around. “I remember when we were given ten years and very little has been done”, says Michelle Whitaker, Co-Director of Flourish Kia Puāwai. “Definitely not enough even planned for Aotearoa at this stage, when we are needing action”, adds Ms Whitaker.

The next best opportunity now is driving real action at the next international COP meeting where leaders from around the world meet up on addressing climate change. The last COP assessed New Zealand as failing in its moderate commitments to taking action to address Climate Change. This year COP27 is in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt in late November.

The actions of Greta Thunberg and organisations like Generation Zero and School Strike for Climate, make it clear that it is young people who are taking up leadership roles and making the biggest noise to get things happening. With the concerns of young people in mind, Flourish Kia Puāwai have created a beautiful and meaningful competition to share the voice of our Kiwi kids.

“So we’ve designed a student competition for 5-18yo students to produce art and literature that shows their love and concerns for Mother Earth, Papatūānuku”, Says Ms Whitaker. The top pieces will be put into a book that will be presented to COP 27 November 2022, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Our Papatūānuku competition starts the day after Mother’s Day, Monday 9th May. “With Papatūānuku, our Mother Earth being our other mother, it made sense to think of her this Mother’s Day too,” says Ms Whitaker. “The competition invites school students to submit a letter to or poem about Papatūānuku or a piece of art using Graphic Design, Illustration or Mixed Media”.

Flourish Kia Puāwai has some amazing judges on board to encourage students and schools to get involved. Artists like well-known and award-winning Tiki Taane who says he’s “really looking forward to checking out the creative entries from the students.” Also scientists who are leaders in their fields like Dr Mike Joy who commented “What a fantastic initiative, I am honoured to be involved”.

“We’re really excited by the calibre of judges we have for this inaugural competition. A World-record holder, interesting scientists to amazing artists and writers,” Ms Whitaker says. “All have a love for Papatūānuku too”.

Our Papatūānuku Judges:

Tiki Taane - Musician and Producer

Dr Mike Joy - Freshwater Ecologist and Environmental Activist

Dr Natalie Robinson - Marine Physicist specialising in Polar Oceanography

William Trubridge - Double World Record Holding Freediver

Ezra Whittaker - Illustrator/Designer/Creative Generalist

Flox (Hayley King) - Aerosol and Stencil Artist

Dr Colin Meurk OMNZ - Ecologist, Researcher and Grass-roots Environmentalist

Dr Catherine Knight - Writer, Researcher and Environmental Historian

Sarina Dickson - Children's Book Author

The Competition Starts Monday 9th May, closes 8th July, end of Term 2 and winners are announced 1st August.

Information and registration details can be found at https://www.flourish.org.nz/our-other-mother.html

