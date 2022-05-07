Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Sam Uffindell: Aspirational For Tauranga

Saturday, 7 May 2022, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

National’s Tauranga candidate Sam Uffindell officially launched his campaign in Mount Maunganui today, outlining how he’ll work hard to address the issues Tauranga faces.

Mr Uffindell was joined by party leader Christopher Luxon and hundreds of supporters as he shared how he will be a strong local voice for Tauranga.

“I’m aspirational for Tauranga and want it to remain one of the best places to live, work and raise a family. I’ll work tirelessly to address the barriers standing in the way of that aspiration.

“People in Tauranga are sick of sitting in traffic caused by poor roading infrastructure and are finding it harder to get ahead due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Uffindell outlined his vision for Tauranga under a Christopher Luxon-led National team which would prioritise investment in infrastructure, address the cost-of-living crisis, restore local democracy and attract talent to our city.

“After an international career fighting financial crime, my wife Julia and I decided to return home so our kids could grow up in the Bay of Plenty and call themselves Kiwis. But for us to make sure that Tauranga stays the best place to raise a family, we need to make sure it’s safe and offers the best opportunities for everyone,” Mr Uffindell says.

National leader Christopher Luxon told the audience Uffindell and National would work incredibly hard for every vote during this campaign.

“It’s so great that in Sam we’ve got someone who is aspirational for the future of Tauranga, but understands the challenges you’ve got right now, like empty shops, clogged roads, gang activity on the rise and a cost-of-living crisis making it harder to get ahead,” Mr Luxon says.

“National is committed to the issues that matter to Kiwis up and down the country, and our campaign in Tauranga will focus on those same issues. Just like how Sam is aspirational for Tauranga, National is aspirational for New Zealand. We want everyone to be able to get where they need to be faster and safer, and for Kiwis to have more in their back-pocket at the end of each week.

“With Sam’s experience fighting financial crime and getting things done, he will be an important part of our National team and we’ll be fighting hard to have him join our Caucus after June 18.”

