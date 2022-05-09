Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealanders’ Attitudes Toward Privacy Shifting But Key Concerns Remain – New Privacy Report

Monday, 9 May 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner


New Zealanders’ attitudes toward privacy are changing as developing technologies and the global pandemic require us to share more personal information.

But three-out-of-five New Zealanders still report concern about businesses sharing their personal information without their permission, information being collected about children online without parental consent, and security of their personal information on the internet.

That’s the message from the Office of the Privacy Commissioner’s latest insights report, Privacy Awareness and Engagement in Aotearoa New Zealand, which was released today to mark the start of this year’s Privacy Week.

“The pandemic has changed the way we live,” Acting Privacy Commissioner Liz MacPherson said.

“The emergence of COVID-19 has accelerated the trend of us living more online - there’s been a 52 per cent increase in online shopping since 2019.

“We have had to reconsider how tightly we hold some aspects of our privacy. For the most part we’ve accepted the need to share some of our personal information across digital technologies, for example, to help protect our health.”

These results tell us that people still care about how organisations look after their personal information. Three-in-five people would likely consider changing providers if they heard they had poor privacy and security practices

“That’s a wake-up call for organisations to ensure they earn people’s trust or risk losing their business,” Ms MacPherson said. “People must be able to trust in the use of their information, and privacy is the foundation of trust.”

“As well as meeting your legal obligations, the care and protection of New Zealanders’ personal information is critical to an agency’s reputation and ability to innovate in a digital world.”

Starting today, this year’s Privacy Week events feature a variety of free privacy-related online webinars aimed at engaging with everyone who has a hand in safeguarding New Zealanders’ personal information. The theme this year is Privacy – The Foundation of Trust.

Topics include a panel discussion on Tikanga Māori and Privacy: reflections from the High Court review of decisions about Māori Covid-19 vaccination data; a workshop on cyber-incident response best practice; plus specialist privacy expertise for those working in a variety of specific industries including healthcare and education.

--

The Privacy Awareness and Engagement in Aotearoa New Zealand insights report is available here on the Office of the Privacy Commissioner website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Office of the Privacy Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Rights


So a Supreme Court stacked with ideologues selected by Donald Trump is about to make an ideological decision to ban the legal right of American women to an abortion. In their infinite wisdom, the US courts have decided that the government cannot force people to wear a mask during a pandemic, but it can force a woman to have a baby, even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest...
More>>



 
 

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>


Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>


Infrastructure Commission: NZ’s First Infrastructure Strategy Sets A Path For A Thriving Aotearoa
The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga says New Zealand’s first long-term Infrastructure Strategy, sets a vision for how New Zealand’s infrastructure can lay a foundation for the people... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


Government: Port Safety Under The Spotlight
The health and safety practices at our nation’s ports will be investigated as part of a range of actions taken by the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety in response to two deaths in the space of a week... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 