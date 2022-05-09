New Co-Leader For Outdoors & Freedom Party

Powerhouse Co-Leadership Announced Co-Leaders Sue Grey and Donna Pokere-Phillips

An exciting example of Tangata Whenua (Māori) and Tangata Tiriti (non-Māori) coming together in Co-Governance, setting the benchmark for a united Aotearoa New Zealand future

This weekend in Tauranga - the home of Sue Grey’s official kickstart of her campaign for the Tauranga By-Election.

Donna Pokere-Phillips, joins the Outdoors and Freedom Party as Co-Leader, creating an exciting new whare and hub for Māori.

Politically aware and savvy Tangata Whenua have called for a Māori political home they can trust, and have faith in to fight for grass roots, seedlings, yearlings, all the way up to our grand Kauri and Totara. Sue and Donna have answered that call.

Donna has a strong background in politics, Policy development, and highly sought after cultural reports services. Having a Masters in Law, Donna stands shoulder to shoulder with her Co-leader Sue Frey who is a seasoned lawyer, and scientist. Together, they are working for the best interests of Papatuanuku and all who call Aotearoa New Zealand home.

You can visit Donna Pokere-Phillips Facebook page, and view her forthright and informative lives she has been making over the past two years to update, educate, and provide awareness of the issues that matter.

"We are living in unprecedented times, where every one of us across Aotearoa New Zealand have felt the pain of the past two years of upheaval and uncertainty".

Sue and Donna are the Aunties we need and have asked for, ensuring we have thriving people and communities, a thriving environment that can only happen under a thriving democracy.

