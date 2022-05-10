Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Govt Must Bring Back Fiscal Discipline

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 9:52 am
Press Release: Nicola Willis

With the highest inflation in 30 years and the worst cost of living crisis in a generation, the Government must restore fiscal discipline in the upcoming Budget, National’s Finance Spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“National believes every government has a duty to spend taxpayers’ money as effectively and efficiently as possible. This Labour Government is failing that test.

“The focus of spending should always be on outcomes, not on the spending itself. It’s simply not good enough to make the promise, print the press release, spray the cash and walk away.

“Labour has too often resorted to that approach. They allocated $2 billion for Kiwibuild, with the promise to build 100,000 homes, but so far have only built around 1300. Another $1.9 billion was announced for mental health, but no additional specialist services have been delivered.

“This Government has developed a culture that is far too tolerant of wasteful spending and lack of delivery. As Kiwis grapple with high inflation and an escalating cost of living crisis, now more than ever is the time to restore fiscal discipline.

“It is against this backdrop that National will be assessing the upcoming Budget according to whether it achieves three key priorities.”

· Relief for the squeezed middle – Does the Budget deliver meaningful income relief for those Kiwis who don’t receive any Government entitlements?

· Value for money – Have Ministers taken steps to cut out wasteful spending in their departments? What ineffective programmes been stopped or changed?

· Accountability and delivery – What outcomes will be achieved for any new spending and how will they be measured? Is there a credible plan for delivering outcomes?

“Grant Robertson is giving himself the largest spending allowance in New Zealand’s history at this upcoming Budget, at a time when Kiwi households are being forced to tighten their own budgets.

“New Zealanders will be expecting that every dollar spent is absolutely necessary and will deliver better outcomes.”

 

ENDS

 

Media contact: Jasmine Higginson - 021 800 697.

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Nicola Willis on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>

Government: Crown Accounts Reflect Strong Economy
The Crown accounts are continuing to reflect the strong position New Zealand is in to manage the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said. For the nine months to the end of March... More>>

Government: Unemployment At Record Low
Unemployment has remained at a record low, with more people in work and higher wages due to the Government’s actions to support the economy during the Omicron outbreak and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine... More>>



ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


PM Speech: New Zealand US Business Summit
Can I please acknowledge our co-chairs today Fran O’Sullivan and Michael Barnett. US Ambassador to New Zealand Tom Udall. The Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 