Border Reopening Sooner Good For Business

BusinessNZ welcomes the Government moving faster on reopening borders earlier than previously indicated, and providing more clarity around immigration settings.

The Prime Minister announced the border’s phased reopening would be moved forward from October to July, at today’s pre-Budget lunch hosted by BusinessNZ and Fujitsu.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says today’s announcements are something businesses have been asking for.

"It’s great to see the Government is listening, today’s announcement sends a clear message that New Zealand is once again open for business.

"We need skills across all levels and look forward to the Government working closely and at pace with industries to ensure we’re getting the skills we need, where they’re needed."

Immigration settings mean employers will need to meet median wage requirements from July, but hospitality and tourism have been given more time to transition.

"It’s positive that the Government has recognised the impact existing border settings have had on these industries with a lower wage threshold while these sectors rebuild.

"It is good to see the Government has set clear expectations for the service levels that businesses can expect from Immigration NZ. Simplicity in the policy settings and prompt processing is a positive step to make it as easy as possible for employers to navigate through the new work visa settings that will take effect from July.

"New Zealand is facing unprecedented skill shortages and businesses are taking extensive measures to grow our own skills in the workforce. Reopening immigration is a critical component in ensuring New Zealand businesses can survive and thrive."

© Scoop Media

