NZ Open For Business

Reopening borders earlier than expected, and clarity around immigration settings will be welcome news to Kiwi businesses, says Buy NZ Made.

The Prime Minister announced the border’s phased reopening would be moved forward from October to July, at today’s pre-budget lunch hosted by BusinessNZ and Fujitsu.

Buy NZ Made Executive Director Dane Ambler says the announcement will start to relieve the pressure on SMEs.

"International travel to New Zealand is crucial to so many SMEs, be it through tourism, trade or custom.

"Bringing the date forward means more customers, more foot traffic, more international skills and talent on-shore sooner.

"New Zealand is facing unprecedented skill shortages right now. Businesses have strived to grow their own skills in the workforce, and reopening borders will ensure we can close skills gaps."

