NZ Open For Business

Reopening borders earlier than expected, and clarity
around immigration settings will be welcome news to Kiwi
businesses, says Buy NZ Made.
The Prime Minister
announced the border’s phased reopening would be moved
forward from October to July, at today’s pre-budget lunch
hosted by BusinessNZ and Fujitsu.
Buy NZ Made
Executive Director Dane Ambler says the announcement will
start to relieve the pressure on SMEs.
"International
travel to New Zealand is crucial to so many SMEs, be it
through tourism, trade or custom.
"Bringing the date
forward means more customers, more foot traffic, more
international skills and talent on-shore sooner.
"New
Zealand is facing unprecedented skill shortages right now.
Businesses have strived to grow their own skills in the
workforce, and reopening borders will ensure we can close
skills
gaps."
