Governor-General Issues Writ For The Tauranga By-election

The next step in the preparations for the Tauranga by-election has taken place today with the Governor-General issuing the writ for the by-election to be held.

The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro has given the Electoral Commission the formal direction and authority to conduct the by-election in the Tauranga electorate on Saturday 18 June 2022.

The writ sets out the dates for candidate nominations, election day, and the last day for the return of the writ naming the successful candidate.

Nominations for candidates close at noon Tuesday 17 May. A full list of candidates is expected to be available by 4pm that day at vote.nz. More information about standing as a candidate in a by-election is available on the website.

Today, 11 May, also marks the close of the Tauranga electoral roll for printing. Anyone enrolling after today will cast a special vote. Eligible voters can enrol or update their details online at vote.nz or enrol and vote at a voting place when voting gets underway from 4 June.

Key dates for the Tauranga by-election:

Tuesday 17 May candidate nominations close at noon, by-election candidates announced 4pm

Wednesday 1 June overseas voting starts

Saturday 4 June advance voting starts

Saturday 18 June election day, voting closes at 7pm. Preliminary results will be announced later that night.

