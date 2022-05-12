2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

11 May

The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022.

The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, said that since 2005 Standing Orders have provided a system for members of Parliament to register their interests, such as assets, debts, and gifts they have received. The Register is comprised of 14 categories of declarable interests, each covered by specific requirements.

The Register’s purpose is to record members’ interests, to provide transparency, and to strengthen public trust and confidence in parliamentary processes and decision-making.

For a copy of the 2022 Register, visit the Parliament website at https://www.parliament.nz/en/mps-and-electorates/mps-financial-interests/.

