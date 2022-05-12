2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
Thursday, 12 May 2022, 5:34 am
Press Release: Office of the Speaker
11 May
The 2022 Register of
Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of
Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a
summary of members’ interests as at 31 January
2022.
The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard,
said that since 2005 Standing Orders have provided a system
for members of Parliament to register their interests, such
as assets, debts, and gifts they have received. The Register
is comprised of 14 categories of declarable interests, each
covered by specific requirements.
The Register’s
purpose is to record members’ interests, to provide
transparency, and to strengthen public trust and confidence
in parliamentary processes and decision-making.
For a
copy of the 2022 Register, visit the Parliament website at
https://www.parliament.nz/en/mps-and-electorates/mps-financial-interests/.
