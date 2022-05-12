Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget '22 Chance To Move Away From Failed Approaches To Drugs

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 10:11 am
Press Release: NZ Drug Foundation


The NZ Drug Foundation says Budget 2022 is a chance for the Government to fund effective health-based approaches to drugs, instead of continuing with failed policies from the past.

The Foundation estimates that the Government currently spends more than four times as much on drug law enforcement as it does on treatment and other health-based approaches.

Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm describes this as appalling when there are innovative, cost-effective, off-the-shelf solutions in Aotearoa waiting for funds.

“It is time to shift the balance away from spending millions on criminal justice and law enforcement that disproportionately harms Māori, towards proven and cost-effective initiatives that reduce harm for people who use drugs,” Helm says.

“At present, we wait until someone ends up needing hospital-level care or in prison before we offer them help. This is both inhumane and a poor use of government money.”

One example of a ground-breaking initiative that works is Te Ara Oranga, a Northland-based programme that works to reduce demand for meth by providing health and social support. A recent evaluation of the initiative demonstrated its effectiveness at reducing criminal offending of those referred by 34%.

“Te Ara Oranga demonstrates a Portugal-style health-based approach to methamphetamine use can be successful in New Zealand.”

“The cost of rolling out Te Ara Oranga across the country is estimated at $40-45 million per annum but would have an impressive return of investment of at least $100-150m per annum,” Helm says.

“We also have a highly effective, world-leading early warning system, High Alert, to detect and inform New Zealanders when more dangerous drugs are circulating in the community. It has no secure funding at the moment.”

“There is a proliferation of new psychoactive substances constantly arriving in the country. The National Drug Intelligence Bureau leads High Alert, and alongside partners like us, detects and issues notifications to the public about evidence and outbreaks of drug harm. We are hugely grateful for their work, which has undoubtedly saved lives. We hope the Government continues this work and secures their funding in Budget 2022.”

“Continuing with a health-based approach to drug harm, we’d like to see extra investment in things like drug checking, health check-ups and additional funding to urgently train workers for the addiction and harm reduction workforce.”

Helm says an example of the Government wasting money on ineffective approaches to drug harm is random roadside drug testing, due to begin in 2023. She says the tests are highly inaccurate and only look for the presence of a substance in someone’s system, not impairment.

“While we don’t want unsafe drivers on our road, the Drug Foundation is calling for investment into the development of a world-leading test – such as an app, to measure impairment, whether that is caused by drugs, alcohol, tiredness, or stress."

NZ Drug Foundation’s Five Asks for Budget 2022:

  1. Fund nationwide rollout of Te Ara Oranga - $45 million
  • Te Ara Oranga reduces criminal offending by 34% for those referred.
  • Delivers a return on investment of between $3 - $7 for every dollar spent.
  1. Invest in new and existing harm reduction services - $20 million
  • Reduce the likelihood of harm for all those who use or plan to use drugs – not just those already struggling with addiction.
  • Increase funding for drug checking, needle exchanges, health check-ups, medically supervised consumption spaces and the development of better drug information resources.
  1. Increase investment in overdose prevention and urgent drug harm interventions - $5 million
  • Fund and distribute naloxone, a life-saving opioid overdose reversal medicine.
  • Secure and boost funding for the early warning system for dangerous drugs, High Alert. Currently costs $500,000 per annum.
  • Invest in overdose prevention training.
  1. Double funding for addiction support from $187 to $375 million
  • Improve accessibility to treatment through greater access to managed withdrawal at home.
  • Develop kaupapa Māori services and other culturally appropriate treatment options.
  • Urgently provide additional training and career pathways into the addictions and harm reduction workforce.
  1. Fund development of accurate drug impairment tests - to be costed
  • Research and develop an impairment test that can show a person is impaired - whether that be due to illicit drugs, prescription medications, stress, tiredness or other causes.
  • Could be used at roadsides or workplaces.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZ Drug Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>


Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>

Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>



Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 