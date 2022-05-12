Have Your Say On The Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Claims Settlement Bill

The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions on the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua Claims Settlement Bill.

Ngāti Kahungunu is an iwi whose area of interest spans from Cape Turnagain down to Cape Palliser, and encompasses the wider Wairarapa and Tamaki nui-ā-Rua regions.

The bill would give effect to matters contained in the Deed of Settlement signed on 29 October 2021 between the Crown and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua. It would settle all historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Ngāti Kahungunu.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 22 June 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

