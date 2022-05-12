Have Your Say On The Ngāti Kahungunu Ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Claims Settlement Bill
The Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions on the Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua Claims Settlement Bill.
Ngāti Kahungunu is an iwi whose area of interest spans from Cape Turnagain down to Cape Palliser, and encompasses the wider Wairarapa and Tamaki nui-ā-Rua regions.
The bill would give effect to matters contained in the Deed of Settlement signed on 29 October 2021 between the Crown and Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua. It would settle all historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Ngāti Kahungunu.
Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think
Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday, 22 June 2022.
For more details about the bill:
· Read the full content of the bill
· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates