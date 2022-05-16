NZ On Air Need To Front To Explain $220,000 Of Taxpayer Money For A Hagiography Film About Chlöe Swarbrick

The Taxpayers’ Union is demanding answers after NZ on Air went to ground and is refusing to front up and explain why it thinks $220,000 of taxpayer money for a film celebrating a sitting MP is acceptable.

The Taxpayers’ Union broke the news about the grant on Friday, but since then NZ on Air has failed to front or answer requests for interviews. “NZ on Air’s CEO, Cameron Harland, is paid more than a Cabinet Minister – north of $320,000,” points out Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams. “That high salary is supposed to be for good judgement and management responsibility. The fact Mr Harland won’t front is a middle finger to taxpayers, and accountability.”

“The real issue here is one of judgment. NZ on Air tell us to trust them in allocating funds for ‘public interest journalism’ but have clearly failed here to exercise any sort of prudent judgement or see the problem. Even a Labour MP commented to me over the weekend that this decision is disgraceful.”

“The most NZ on Air has come up with is that the programme now wont go to air until after the election. That shows that they just don’t get it. Media funding agencies should not be funding political propaganda – especially when the organisation has shown time and time again that there is a left wing tint to its funding decisions.”

“There are also questions about governance. It is well known the connections NZ on Air has to many of its funding recipients as well as political figures. The Taxpayers’ Union recently OIAed the Board’s structure and interests register. But to date, NZ on Air won’t provide the information. The more time we spend on this issue, the more sticky it becomes.”

