Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Clarification Regarding Mr Matthew Tukaki And The New Zealand Māori Council

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 4:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Maori Council

In light of recent media reporting, Peter Fraser, National Secretary of the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC), is publicly reconfirming that Mr Matthew Tukaki no longer holds any role within the NZMC.

Specifically, Mr Tukaki’s association with the NZMC ended on 30 April 2021.

Mr Fraser explains:

“It has come to our attention an obsolete website is still partially functional and lists Mr Tukaki as the Executive Director of the NZMC. Unfortunately, this has led to considerable confusion. This website is not controlled by the NZMC and we are actively seeking to have it removed and control over the associated url returned to us.”

“The correct site for the NZMC can be found at www.nzmaoricouncil.org.nz.”

Mr Fraser further explained:

“The NZMC holds elections every three years, with the last two elections held in 2018 and 2021 respectively.”

“In 2018, Mr Tukaki was appointed as a member on the Auckland District Māori Council. He was subsequently appointed by the Auckland District Māori Council as one of its representatives on the New Zealand Māori Council.”

“During this period, Mr Tukaki was also appointed to the role NZMC Executive Director.”

“However, the 2021 election process did not result in Mr Tukaki being reappointed to the Auckland District Māori Council, which precluded him from being reappointed to the New Zealand Māori Council. This meant once Mr Tukaki’s 2018 term was completed, he was no longer a member of the New Zealand Māori Council – and also ceased being its Executive Director.”

Mr Fraser concludes:

“On 21 June 2021, Mr Tukaki brought a claim before the High Court alleging election irregularities and sought an injunction to prevent the new office holders operating the NZMC. The application was dismissed on 25 June 2021 with the substantive application discontinued.”

Mr Tukaki is currently chair of Ngā Ngaru, which is operating as the National Māori Authority. This organisation is completely separate to, and no relationship with, the NZMC

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Australian Election Toss-up


The foibles of the Aussie electoral system are pretty well-known. The Lucky Country doesn’t have proportional representation. Voting for everyone over 18 is compulsory, but within a preferential system. This means that in the relatively few key seats that decide the final result, it can be the voters’ second, third or fourth ranking preferences that finally get the winner over the 50% line...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 