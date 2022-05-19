Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cost Of Living At Core Of 22 Budget Response

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

Finance Minister Grant Robertson today outlined the 2002 Budget, which places a cost of living and public investment package at its centre, said CTU Economist Craig Renney. The CTU welcomes the Budget package that will provide both relief for cost-of-living pressures and continued essential investment in public services.


The package includes $350 cash relief for 2.1 million kiwis to support them through some of the current cost of living pressures. This will provide more immediate support than the proposed tax bracket indexation – more than three times as much for a minimum wage worker. Together with welfare reforms this demonstrates that the Government has listened to the needs of middle- and low-income New Zealanders.

Craig Renney said “This package should be welcomed by Kiwi’s. It shows what a government that cares about workers and their needs can deliver despite a global economic slowdown and remaining COVID issues. Many challenges remain, but this Budget provides more financial and economic security for New Zealanders”. 
 


Together with new investments in health ($11.1bn) and education ($2.9bn) and climate change ($4.5bn). The Government confirmed the anticipated extension of the fuel excise duties and road user charges and half price public transport fares for a further two months. Including a permanent extension of half price public transport for community service card holders. This extension will reduce some of the cost pressures incurred by low and middle workers.


The CTU is pleased that the Budget signals further progress is being made to deliver on child poverty, up to 14,000 more children lifted out of poverty because of this Budget. This is on top of the 66,500 children already moved above the poverty line. Government has committed to doing more in this area.


Wages are forecast to continue to grow in this Budget. Wages increase 6% a year over the next two years increasing faster than inflation until the end of the forecast. Unemployment remains relatively low. Overall the government economic and fiscal indicators return to their pre-COVID levels. Budget 2022 marks the close of the COVID Fund – with money being repurposed into a cost-of-living package.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Australian Election Toss-up


The foibles of the Aussie electoral system are pretty well-known. The Lucky Country doesn’t have proportional representation. Voting for everyone over 18 is compulsory, but within a preferential system. This means that in the relatively few key seats that decide the final result, it can be the voters’ second, third or fourth ranking preferences that finally get the winner over the 50% line...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 