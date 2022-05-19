Budget Welcomed, Execution Will Be Key

BusinessNZ welcomes investment in education and small business as part of the Government's Budget announcement.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says investment in health and climate action will also be appreciated but businesses are looking for ways to shore up skill shortages, reduce business tax and costs, and more scrutiny of employment changes.

"We’d have liked to see more investment in infrastructure, lower corporate taxes and a path for getting inflation under control.

"$60 million to boost broadband will benefit remote business. And it's good to see Government thinking about helping industry transform for the future.

"But as always, the quality of these initiatives will be crucial.

"Likewise, $100 million for small business is excellent, but it all depends on the how."

Mr. Hope says for businesses, extending the apprenticeship boost initiative should start to fill skill shortages.

"I look forward to seeing what this pipeline yields in terms of much needed skills across all sectors.

"There is concern that any increase in non-essential spending won’t bring inflation under control, which should be one of this Government’s main priorities.

"I would question if this spending makes the boat go faster, or if it’s simply building a better quality boat."

