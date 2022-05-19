Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget Welcomed, Execution Will Be Key

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 2:20 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

BusinessNZ welcomes investment in education and small business as part of the Government's Budget announcement.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says investment in health and climate action will also be appreciated but businesses are looking for ways to shore up skill shortages, reduce business tax and costs, and more scrutiny of employment changes.

"We’d have liked to see more investment in infrastructure, lower corporate taxes and a path for getting inflation under control.

"$60 million to boost broadband will benefit remote business. And it's good to see Government thinking about helping industry transform for the future.

"But as always, the quality of these initiatives will be crucial.

"Likewise, $100 million for small business is excellent, but it all depends on the how."

Mr. Hope says for businesses, extending the apprenticeship boost initiative should start to fill skill shortages.

"I look forward to seeing what this pipeline yields in terms of much needed skills across all sectors.

"There is concern that any increase in non-essential spending won’t bring inflation under control, which should be one of this Government’s main priorities.

"I would question if this spending makes the boat go faster, or if it’s simply building a better quality boat."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Australian Election Toss-up


The foibles of the Aussie electoral system are pretty well-known. The Lucky Country doesn’t have proportional representation. Voting for everyone over 18 is compulsory, but within a preferential system. This means that in the relatively few key seats that decide the final result, it can be the voters’ second, third or fourth ranking preferences that finally get the winner over the 50% line...
More>>



 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>


Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 