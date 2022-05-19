Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pharmac Will Use Biggest Budget Increase Ever To Fund More Medicines For More New Zealanders

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 2:25 pm
Press Release: PHARMAC

Pharmac welcomes the $191 million increase to its pharmaceutical budget over the next two years. It is already working its way through the medicines options for investment (OFI) list, looking at what agreements it can now make with pharmaceutical suppliers.

“This budget increase is the biggest we’ve had since we were formed almost 30 years ago,” says Pharmac’s Chief Executive Sarah Fitt. “We are getting an additional $71 million for 2022/2023 and then an additional $120 million for 2023/2024 - extra budget that means we can keep making more treatments available to more New Zealanders.”

With the budget increase confirmed, Pharmac is now talking with pharmaceutical suppliers about possible agreements for treatments on its options for investment list, including signalling that it will be releasing a request for proposals for immune checkpoint inhibitors for lung cancer treatment shortly.

“The funding increase now enables us to progress a request for proposals for immune checkpoint inhibitors for lung cancer. We had previously planned this for 2020 but had to postpone it due to the uncertainty of COVID’s impact at that time.”

“We are pleased to be able to progress this commercial process now, as Te Aho o Te Kahu’s recent report into the availability of cancer treatments reaffirms for us that lung cancer is one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in Aotearoa. We also know that lung cancer is a condition that disproportionately affects Māori and Pacific peoples. Lung cancer incidence as a whole is more than three times higher in Māori compared with non-Māori and nearly two times higher in Pacific peoples compared with non-Māori, non-Pacific peoples.”

Pharmac also started formal consultation processes today on proposals to fund medicines for conditions including breast cancer, blood cancer, multiple sclerosis, hormone replacement and HIV - medicines that could benefit many more New Zealanders.

“This is just the beginning; this budget increase will mean many more treatments being progressed for funding over the coming 12 to 24 months,” says Ms Fitt. “We will be working closely with our colleagues across the health sector to plan for the implementation of new treatments."

“With new and often expensive medicines being developed all the time, there will always be medicines we won’t be able to afford. We will, however, be using our expertise to ensure we can secure as many treatments as possible."

Today’s announcement means Pharmac’s budget for medicines is now $1.186 billion and next year will be $1.245 billion. In addition, Pharmac is also managing $300 million of COVID-19 response funding for COVID-19 treatments that was provided last year and $175 million for supply issues, caused by COVID-19.

© Scoop Media

Find more from PHARMAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Australian Election Toss-up


The foibles of the Aussie electoral system are pretty well-known. The Lucky Country doesn’t have proportional representation. Voting for everyone over 18 is compulsory, but within a preferential system. This means that in the relatively few key seats that decide the final result, it can be the voters’ second, third or fourth ranking preferences that finally get the winner over the 50% line...
More>>



 
 

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>



Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 