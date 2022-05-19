Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Health Budget Fails To Address Key Determinant Of Health Which Is Incomes

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty

The Health and Climate Budget, being touted as Securing our Future fails to address a key determinant of health, which is low incomes.

“There was talk in lockdown about keeping (the governments) eye on the ball, and I kept thinking, are they aware their ball is flat?” says Coordinator for Auckland Action Against Poverty Brooke Stanley Pao.

While we welcome the pass on of child support payments to parents, which have currently been withheld, these payments still won’t address the shortfall of the cost of living in this country. Also they shouldn’t have been withheld in the first place.

Coming through on their 2020 election promise of increasing non recoverable dental support from $300 to $1000 doesn’t include hygiene and check ups and with no increase to benefits, it still won’t address structural issues of what keeps people away from visiting the dentist. Not having enough money for food choices will still see people requiring emergency dental care.

Extending the 1/2 price public transport and subsidies to petrol prices for 2 months is nice, but what’s going to happen after this? What security are the government providing for people and families and communities doing it the toughest in New Zealand?

If income is one of the key determinants of health, and there aren’t any investments in increasing benefits to liveable levels, to providing Universal Services like free dental and public transport, no state intervention to provide free food for people, then can we really call it a health and well-being budget?

We’ve been clear about what we want to see, and this is again another missed opportunity from this Labour government to show up for the communities we love and serve at AAAP. They have the mandate to do so much more, and so they should. Our communities deserve to thrive.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland Action Against Poverty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times


Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures. “Our economy has come through the COVID-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>


Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 