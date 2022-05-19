Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ProCare Welcomes Budget Funding For Warm, Dry Homes To Reduce Respiratory Issues

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 3:52 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

Leading healthcare provider ProCare has today welcomed funding in today’s Budget to ensure Kiwis can live in warmer, dryer homes. This is one of the biggest determinants of health and is one of the key measures we can take to prevent hospitilisations – particularly for our tamariki.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “Our Population Health data for avoidable hospitalisations (ASH rate) for children aged between 0-4 years shows that our most vulnerable children suffer more readily from respiratory conditions including asthma, pneumonia, and skin conditions that are largely preventable from warm and dry housing.

“We welcome the Government's allocations of $16 million towards proactive investigation and enforcement of the Healthy Homes Standards,” she continues.

“The Government has also allocated $30 million towards extending the reach of the Healthy Homes initiative to increase the current per whānau funding. This will extend funding across all DHBs, making this a national programme. This investment will assist in preventing these avoidable hospitalisations.

“In addition to the Healthy Homes initiative, $120 million is allocated to extending the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme. This initiative provides grants for low-income homeowners to retrofit insulation and heating in their homes. We are pleased to see funding extended as warm, dry homes reduces the risk of respiratory conditions for our vulnerable communities,” she concludes.

