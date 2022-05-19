Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pluses But No Explicit Budget Funding For Preventing Violence And Abuse Against Disabled People Concerning

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 3:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

Budget 2022 has pluses and minuses for the disabled community, says Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero.

On the plus side there was considerable investment in the new Ministry for Disabled People and other funding which has the potential to benefit the disabled community including:

  • increased investment in the health sector which, if done well with an equity focus, could benefit disabled people
  • increased investment in Pharmac which could provide greater access to medication and assistive devices
  • funding for First Signs which provides opportunities for families and whanau of deaf or hard of hearing children to learn New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL)
  • increased investment in mental health services.

“There is also some funding for community-based services which support the disabled community. However, I would have liked to have seen an increase to core benefits given that more than 50% of beneficiaries are disabled or have a health condition. In particular, I would have liked an increase in the Disability Allowance – and especially the Child Disability Allowance – as one means to address the rising cost of living,” said Ms Tesoriero.

“Disabled people need an income which allows them to live a dignified life. This is incredibility difficult when 64% of disabled people in Aotearoa New Zealand have an annual income of $30,000 or less,” she said. “Often what is not considered is the high cost of disability which has a direct effect on disabled people and their whanau.”

Ms Tesoriero said she would be looking into the budget in more detail however her immediate concern was the lack of urgency in addressing the high rates of violence and abuse experienced by disabled people.

Disabled people experience higher rates of experience family violence and sexual violence than any other population group, so no explicit Budget funding to address the issues is very concerning.

“I publicly supported the way in which in Te Aorerekura: National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence acknowledged the high rates of violence and abuse experience by disabled people. The strategy also commits to a twin track approach (accessible mainstream services and bespoke solutions tailored to specific circumstances of disabled people). So it is surprising and deeply disappointing that this is not reflected in these budget investments.”

The Human Rights Commission welcomes a focus on prevention and community-led responses but only one initiative aimed at young people appears to have any specific focus on disabled people.

While there may be potential for the investments in prevention and community led responses to benefit disabled people, the investments need to make this explicit and ensure they are designed by these communities.

It is also frustrating to see no further immediate investment in the safeguarding approach given it is known to work.

“Services and approaches known to be effective should be supported while the engagement process is being established.”

The Human Rights Commission acknowledges the Budget commitment of $4 million to creating an enduring mechanism for engaging with diverse communities on the family violence and sexual violence prevention framework.

“Waiting for a new mechanism for engagement to get going is delaying work that could make an immediate difference in disabled people’s lives when it comes to harm prevention.”

The Government has access to recent national and international studies, including in two Human Rights Commission reports released last year on violence and abuse against disabled people: ‘Whakamanahia Te Tiriti, Whakahaumarutia te Tangata - Honour the Treaty, Protect the Person’ and ‘Whakamahia te Tūkino kore Ināianei, ā Muri Ake Nei - Acting Now for a Violence and Abuse Free Future’.

A lack of specific focus on disabled people in this Budget will increase inequity if programmes that are invested in are not expressly working with disabled people.

“It is simply not good enough for disabled people to not be prioritised in both prevention and response to family and sexual violence,” says Tesoriero. “I plan to meet with entities who receive funding for family and sexual violence initiatives and ask how they will ensure the needs of disabled people are met”.

University of Auckland research published in 2021 showed:

  • disabled women in New Zealand are nearly twice as likely to experience family violence than those without a disability
  • 40 per cent of disabled women were subjected to physical violence by a partner, compared with 25 per cent of non-disabled women.
  • disabled men were more likely to experience physical violence by non-partners (56 per cent) compared with 38 per cent of non-disabled men.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times


Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures. “Our economy has come through the COVID-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>


Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 