Community Housing Aotearoa Welcomes The Announcement Of $350m Affordable Housing Fund

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa, a peak body for the community housing sector, welcomes the announcement in today’s Budget to create a $350M Affordable Housing Fund.

This investment is a good use of the unallocated Residential Response Fund and a sign that affordable housing is being seen as essential infrastructure.

Community Housing Aotearoa Chief Executive Vic Crockford said that community housing providers are the leading not-for-profit affordable rental providers in the country and that they are best placed to deliver on the intent of the fund to provide more affordable, long-term options for the many people struggling to pay rent.

“Our social housing register has quadrupled since 2017 and many people in transitional housing have fallen out of private rentals despite being double income households.

“Our 75 housing provider members are working hard every single day to respond to this – they are focused on how they can do more to get more affordable homes built and more people out of homelessness and into secure, healthy places to call home.

“Some have over 40 years experience delivering affordable developments with communities at their hearts and we firmly believe that community, iwi and Māori housing providers are best placed to deliver on this fund,” said Vic.

Sustainable funding for community housing providers is key to unlocking the potential of the sector to continue delivering both social and affordable housing which underpins the creation of thriving communities.

“Sustainable funding and access to upfront capital are key and the Affordable Housing Fund will provide our members who deliver affordable rentals with another funding option,” added Vic.

Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa

Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.

Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. This is a basic human right.

We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to enable them to provide affordable and social housing.

We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.

Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:

  1. be the voice of the community housing sector
  2. build capacity and foster collaboration
  3. promote best practice in housing policy
  4. champion quality and excellence.

Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times


Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures. "Our economy has come through the COVID-19 shock better than almost anywhere else in the world...
