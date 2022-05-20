Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Grey Power Disappointed In The Budget

Friday, 20 May 2022, 11:35 am
Press Release: Grey Power New Zealand

Budget 2022 has been a disappointment for New Zealand’s leading advocate for older people.

Although the Grey Power Federation is pleased to note that the Government is investing $3.103 million over four years to continue implementing the Better Later Life – He Oranga Kaumātua strategy’s current action plan priorities to encourage digital inclusion, senior entrepreneurship, and shared housing and announced an increase in the dental health grant which has been overdue for many years, the Federation president Jan Pentecost said it was particularly disappointing that the cost-of-living package, announced in the budget, excluded vulnerable older people on national superannuation.

“This budget appears to have forgotten or chosen to exclude some of the most vulnerable in our society, even though the UN expert on the human rights of older people in her 2020 assessment has stated the basic New Zealand pension was very close to the poverty threshold with 60 percent of singles and 40 percent of couples with little or no additional income apart from their pension.

We know the Government increased superannuation by $52 a fortnight for a single person and $80 for a couple in April but that was a catchup, not an increase. And for numerous people national superannuation is all they have to meet the current rising rents and other cost-of-living crises. Many of these people assisted in the construction of underlying infrastructure and paid high taxes to help build the New Zealand of today and to leave them behind now in their declining years is unconscionable.

An important issue we had hoped to see mentioned in the budget was adequate reimbursement for home and community support and rest home carers. Grey Power knows very well that these workers provide an essential service that many older people and others rely on every day. Without adequate pay and conditions some of these carers will look for employment elsewhere and the likely outcome for their clients is an increase in ill health and even fatalities. We hope to hear that this has been addressed in the health expenditure detail.”

Pentecost said it was a sad tragedy that vulnerable seniors in their twilight years had been overlooked when it would have been relatively simple and cost effective to ensure those years were comfortable and affordable. This was not a budget where we could say older people matter too.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Grey Power New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Budget 2022


At base, the political biffo back and forth on the merits of Budget 2022 comes down to only one thing. Who is the better manager of the economy and better steward of social wellbeing – National or Labour? In its own quiet way, the Treasury has buried a fascinating answer to the “who’s best at running an economy during a crisis?” question, at page 57 of the Fiscal Strategy section...
More>>



 
 


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:

Budget: Climate Investments Provide Path To Economic Security
The Government is investing in New Zealand’s economic security by ensuring climate change funding moves away from short-term piecemeal responses and towards smart, long-term investment... More>>

ALSO:


Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 