Best Chance To Address Issues Facing Kiwis In Australia

Community Law Centres O Aotearoa is urging the New Zealand Government to prioritise the treatment of Kiwis who have made Australia their home high on the agenda when Prime Minister Ardern meets with freshly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“The change of Government in Australia last night is the best opportunity New Zealand has had for two decade to put things right,” says CLCA CEO, Sue Moroney,

“In his victory speech, Anthony Albanese promised to build inclusion, unity and kindness in a multi-cultural society – that must include the 650,000 New Zealanders living in Australia who are currently denied full support from the country they contribute to.”

In February 2001 Australia removed its direct pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders which has resulted in their exclusion from important social security and housing measures and has also led to disproportionate deportation laws.

“The injustice of this situation has affected thousands of lives both here and in Australia as families have been torn apart by these policies.” says Sue. “The results are played out on our streets every week, with the changing nature of the crimes committed in New Zealand.

“Australians have spoken for a change in the Government they want. It was significant to see that a last-ditch attempt to frighten Australians to vote for the status quo by using the threat of asylum seekers didn’t work. “

“This shows a mood change in Australia that two Australasian Labour Prime Ministers can respond to. In the meantime, we urge the NZ Government to improve services and support for those deported Australia under their current draconian laws.”

CLCA is currently engaging with Government officials about a range of supports that would improve the integration of returned citizens, who don’t have family support here.

“The current system is inadequate for the injustice and trauma these people have suffered. It is therefore unsurprising that many of those returning end up in trouble again.

