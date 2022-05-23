Christopher Luxon Is Not Truly Pro-life

Right to Life requests that Christopher Luxon becomes the truly pro-life leader that National and our nation desperately needs, by seeking the repeal of the Abortion Legislation Act 2019 and legislating for the recognition of the humanity of unborn children endowed by their Creator with an inalienable right to life.

Christopher Luxon, leader of the National Party stated on RNZ on 11 May 2022 "I want to be crystal clear with you as I have on a number of interviews with you," he told Morning Report.

"The answer is really simple: our abortion laws were settled in the last Parliament. It was a big topic of conversation, there was lots of debate about it, the different positions were presented, and we settled on those laws. And they are not changing under my government."

National's new leader Christopher Luxon, revealed that he believes abortion is tantamount to murder during a sit-down interview with Newshub's Jenna Lynch on 1st December 2021 "I'm a pro-life person, you know," Luxon said.

When asked to confirm if abortion is tantamount to murder, he said: "That's what a pro-life position is." He doesn't want to discuss it. "There are bigger issues for New Zealanders to get focused on."

Right to Life reminds Christopher Luxon that there is no such thing as settled law, Parliament is constantly amending and repealing legislation. The last Parliament chose to completely ignore the overwhelming public opposition to the Abortion Legislation Bill. There is absolutely no bigger issue than the murder of our children. Only God’s law is settled and unchangeable. His fifth commandment is ”thou shalt not kill.”

Abortion is violence against women and their precious unborn. Christopher Luxon is to be applauded for recognising abortion as murder. It may be assumed that he recognises the murderous Abortion Legislation Act, designed by the government led by Jacinda Ardern, that effectively permits the violent killing of the unborn as unjust and allows for 35 unborn children, the equivalent of one and a half classrooms of children, being taken each day to hospitals and clinics in New Zealand to be poisoned, sucked out of their mother’s wombs or to be violently dismembered.

If abortion is murder, how can he compromise his conscience by abandoning women and our precious unborn and declaring that a government under his direction will refuse to stop the genocide against our unborn and the violence against women?

Christopher Luxon aspires to be the Prime Minister and seeks our permission to govern this nation. We make no apology for speaking up in defence of life. We will never give permission to elect a leader to govern us who remains silent in the presence of the violent murder each year of more than 13,000 unborn children who are the weakest and most defenceless members of our human family.

If Christopher Luxon will not defend life and seek to protect our women and the unborn from the violence of abortion, then we will elect those who will.

Ken Orr,

Spokesperson,

Right to Life N.Z. Inc.

