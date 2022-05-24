Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Budget 2022: NZ’s Dementia Sector: “Hardly A Wellbeing Budget For Us”

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 10:31 am
Press Release: Alzheimers New Zealand

Napier man, Alister Robertson, says the lack of any proper funding in the Budget for the proposed Dementia Mate Wareware Action Plan is really disappointing and concerning.

“This Budget announcement is very underwhelming. It’s hardly a wellbeing Budget for New Zealand’s massive dementia community,” said Robertson (67) who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease several years ago.

Along with others in the dementia sector, Robertson has lobbied successive governments for many years to heed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) call for countries to implement dementia action plans.

He says the Labour government gave New Zealand’s dementia community hope when it pledged before the last election to support the Dementia Mate Wareware Action Plan.

More recently, associate health minister Ayesha Verrall also advised that Cabinet had endorsed the Plan.

However, Robertson said Budget 2022 fell well short of the dementia sector’s hopes.

“You could argue that at least dementia is, to some very limited extent, on this government’s radar, and we are grateful for that.

“But what was announced in this Budget will do absolutely nothing to fix community support services that are woefully underfunded and largely inadequate, and totally inadequate to cope with the rapidly growing increase in demand.”

Budget 2022 included limited funding for ‘four post-diagnostic support trials, which include a six-session programme for all newly diagnosed people with dementia.’ It also provides some funding ‘to deliver respite care to enable family and whanau carers to continue caring for their whanau members.’

“It’s far from ideal!”

Almost 70,000 new Zealanders have dementia and that number is expected to triple in coming years as our population ages.

The 2020 Dementia Economic Impact Report (DEIR), compiled for Alzheimers NZ, indicates dementia prevalence will also increase rapidly among Māori, Pasifika and Asian communities, creating a range of health equity issues that need to be addressed.

Robertson said living with dementia is really tough and it would help to know when the government will provide New Zealand’ dementia community with the support services we so desperately need.”

The Dementia Mate Wareware Action Plan has four priority areas:

  • Reducing the incidence of dementia.
  • Better supporting those living with it, and their care partners.
  • Building dementia friendly and inclusive communities.
  • Strengthening leadership and capability across the sector.

It was written by Alzheimers NZ, Dementia NZ, NZ Dementia Foundation and Te Mate Wareware Advisory Rōpū.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Alzheimers New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lessons From Australia’s Election


Australia’s new PM Anthony Albanese faces an obvious dilemma, barely before he gets his feet under the desk. Australia is the world’s leading exporter of coal. Will the new Labor government prioritise the jobs for Queensland/NSW workers in its mining-dependent communities - or will Labor start to get serious about climate change, and risk the inevitable political backlash from making a major shift into renewables..?
More>>



 
 


Australian Election: Prime Minister Congratulates Anthony Albanese
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Anthony Albanese and the Australian Labor Party on winning the Australian Federal election, and has acknowledged outgoing Prime Minister Scott Morrison... More>>

Government: Helps Supermarket Shoppers Get A Fair Deal
Urgent Budget night legislation to stop major supermarkets blocking competitors from accessing land for new stores has been introduced today, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Dr David Clark said... More>>


Budget 2022: A Secure Future In Difficult Times
Budget 2022 will help build a high wage, low emissions economy that provides greater economic security, while providing support to households affected by cost of living pressures... More>>

ALSO:



Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

Classification Office: Following Decision To Ban Manifesto The Buffalo Mass Shooting Livestream Is Now Banned
The livestream video of yesterday’s mass shooting in the United States has now been banned, Acting Chief Censor Rupert Ablett-Hampson announced this morning. The decision follows on from his decision yesterday to call in and ban the ‘manifesto... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 