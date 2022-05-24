Have Your Say On The Employment Relations (Extended Time For Personal Grievance For Sexual Harassment) Amendment Bill

The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for submissions on the Employment Relations (Extended Time for Personal Grievance for Sexual Harassment) Amendment Bill. This bill would extend the period of time available to raise a personal grievance that involves allegations of sexual harassment from 90 days to 12 months.

Coming forward to report sexual harassment can be difficult, and it is common for victims of sexual harassment to wait a long time before coming forward, if at all. This bill is intended to allow victims sufficient time to consider what has happened to them before deciding to come forward.

Submissions close at 11.59pm on Friday, 15 July 2022.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

