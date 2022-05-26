Porirua City Council Set To Become Living Wage Council

The Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand congratulates Porirua City Council on their decision to become an accredited Living Wage Employer.

After 10 years of campaigning, community leaders in Porirua are excited that workers employed by contractors will be paid at least the Living Wage as contracts are renewed as the council takes the step of becoming an accredited Living Wage Employer. Porirua joins other councils including their neighbours, Wellington City Council and Hutt City Council.

Living Wage Accreditation Coordinator, Felicia Scherrer, says with the rising cost of living this is an important contribution to all the families struggling to make ends meet on minimum wages.

“We’re thrilled that Porirua City Council have taken this step. It is the right thing to do for their workers, and it is a mark of true community leadership,” Felicia says.

“Getting accredited provides certainly to everyone working for the council that they will keep getting at least the Living Wage, rather than just at one bargaining round. It’s wage security, which is hugely appreciated at a time of increased cost of living pressures.”

Felicia says that Porirua City Council is joining a diverse group of more than 300 Living Wage Employers from all sectors of the economy across Aotearoa.

“Accredited Living Wage Employers include huge organisations like councils and banks, manufacturing firms, and small business like hospitality and retail. What ties them together is the belief that no matter what work you do, everyone deserves the Living Wage.”

