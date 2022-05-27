Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Confirmed White House Visit Big Boost For NZ-US Relations

Friday, 27 May 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: NZUS Council

Confirmation that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet President Joe Biden next week on Tuesday is a big boost for NZ-US relations and Kiwi exporters, says NZUS Council Executive Director Jordan Small.

White House visits are rare events. This will be only the third such formal invitation a New Zealand Prime Minister has received in the past 20 years, and the 26th in our history.

"Make no mistake, this is a big deal and a continuation of the positive trend in our relationship. History shows that gaining an audience with the US President can open up new opportunities to cooperate internationally and enhance trade," Jordan Small says.

"As it stands the New Zealand Government and the Biden Administration already have common ground on a range of current issues including foreign investment rules, IP waivers for vaccines and the need for globally aligned action on climate change. The New Zealand experience of gun reform will also be a discussion topic."

The visit is also an opportunity to continue the push for the US to revisit its broader trade strategy in the region and address some of the current challenges that New Zealand companies experience when looking to enter or expand in the US market.

"While US accession to the CPTPP seems to be off the table for the moment, it is still the best way to achieve mutual economic benefits and we should continue to promote it at every opportunity. The Indo Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) that the US Administration has been advocating for is not of the same standard as a fulsome trade agreement, which remains our ideal outcome," Jordan Small says.

"But it’s worth noting we have built up a diverse and exciting trade relationship without an FTA. Kiwi exporters are increasingly delivering high value exports to the US, as shown in the latest stocktake on our trade relationship. Prior to Covid hitting, our services exports were worth over $1 billion more than agricultural products sold to the US - a major shift in our traditional export profile.

"So while we are doing well, the Prime Minister’s visit can bring issues such as work visa conditions for New Zealand businesses into sharper focus and help make it easier for them to operate in the US.

"The profile of her visit has also generated some much-needed interest in our tourism and education offerings that have been decimated by Covid.

"We know that in-person engagement is really important in the US, so the Prime Minister’s visit is a massive opportunity for New Zealand organisations and exporters to leverage off and we’re excited to see what opportunities will flow from it."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZUS Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 