Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Maori Authority Takes Aim At The Supermarket Oligarchs Backs The Government

Friday, 27 May 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: National Maori Authority

 

The Chair of the National Maori Authority, Matthew Tukaki, has said that the Governments bill to address the issue of major grocery retailers lodging and obtaining restrictive covenants on land and by exclusivity covenants in leases of sites is a great step in the right direction, it still needs to be monitored and enforced – to put it simply “We just don’t trust the big supermarket chains” Tukaki said

Submissions on the Bill close today with Tukaki saying that Foodstuffs and Countdown have a long history of land banking and getting leases negotiated that essentially stop other players from enter the market.

“What I would also say is that these reforms into the grocery sector need to keep rolling. Whether its a third operator that is backed by Maori interests or someone else – we need more competition. And that competition must drive better prices for producers and suppliers but also obviously for consumers. We have a cost of living challenge in this country and in no ones world should be more expensive to buy the same produce and goods on New Zealand supermarket shelves than it is for some of those same products we export. We are a nation that not only grows enough to feed ourselves but also a large number of people in other countries. So if we are the food bowl then why are so many New Zealanders struggling to buy food?” Tukaki said

The Authority agrees with the approach being taken with the Bill being introduced to the house and congratulate the Government. Therefore, we agree with the Bill in its current form. However, we signal that work will need to be done to enforce the notion of the Bill when it comes to the market operators. To be very clear we do not trust that the market operators will implement the intent of the Bill without being pushed or whereby the legislation is not enforced. The market operators have previously signalled that they would themselves. Let’s be very clear here the market operators have been in the business of purchasing large tracts of land for development or to lock competitors out.” Tukaki said

“The last decade is writ large with the property development interests of the large operators and while they have made statements in the past when it comes to divesting such assets careful monitoring must be in place – as well as a large stick should they not meet their obligations. Also, we remain concerned that the operators might also get into the business of selling a property to a franchise holder or other connected party only to lease it back. Each property deal and purchase and sale agreement must be heavily scrutinised if the spirit and intent of the legislation is to be applied as New Zealanders expect.” Tukaki said

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from National Maori Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Criminalising Of Rap Music


For black youth in America, there can be only three ways out of the ghetto: athletics, music or drug dealing. And for every individual who succeeds in making it out, dozens more attach themselves to their celebrity crews in order to bask in the reflected glory, and partake of the lifestyle. And what rap musician can afford to turn their back entirely on the ‘hood, when staying street and staying real is what their audience demands of them..?
More>>



 
 



Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Stay At Orange For Now
With New Zealand expecting to see Omicron cases rise during the winter, the Orange setting remains appropriate for managing this stage of the outbreak, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


National: Jacqui Dean To Retire From Parliament In 2023
Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has announced that she will not be seeking re-election at the 2023 election. “I have advised the President and Leader of the National Party that I have decided not to put my name forward... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 