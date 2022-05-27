Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Forest & Bird Welcomes Critical Step Forward In New Zealand Conservation

Friday, 27 May 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Forest and Bird

Forest & Bird is welcoming recommendations out today on reclassification of stewardship land to create many new conservation parks, reserves, and national park land on the West Coast of the South Island. 

Nearly one third of conservation land in New Zealand has been held in a generic ‘stewardship land’ category, which has lower protections than other conservation land. The Government has plans to reclassify all stewardship land, and is starting with the West Coast. 

Nicola Toki, Forest and Bird Chief Executive, says: “There are many hundreds of thousands of hectares of stewardship land on the West Coast which have been in limbo since 1987. A lot of places are the last homes of some of our most threatened species and rare habitats.

“For many years this has been in the too hard basket. I’d like to acknowledge all the hard mahi done by the panels, and in particular the Ngāi Tahu mana whenua panel, to get to the point where we are today where these recommendations are being shared with New Zealanders. 

“There is work still to be done, but this is a massive step forward in helping protect nature on the West Coast.”

“This push for stewardship reclassification originated when the Prime Minister announced a policy of ‘No new mines on conservation land’ in 2017. Today’s announcement should be an important first step in delivering on this commitment.”

“Forest & Bird will be working closely with other environmental groups to look at the detail in coming weeks. The proposals need to go hand in hand with planned changes to conservation law. Protected area classifications have to be brought up to date so that they provide the protection to nature that New Zealanders would expect to see delivered in the proposed new reserves.”

Forest and Bird encourages all New Zealanders to have their say on these proposals and will be supporting this through resources on our website.

Forest & Bird has previously prepared a Stewardship Land Explainer for Journalists which answers common questions and misconceptions about public conservation stewardship land. 

F&B has long been an advocate for reclassification of stewardship land in general, and the organisation, members, and supporters have been heavily involved in advocating for greater protection of West Coast stewardship areas through issues such as: ending logging of native forest; the establishment of Te Wāhipounamu South West New Zealand World Heritage Area; the inclusion of the Mōkihinui catchment in Kahurangi National Park; listing of wetlands as significant on the regional plan; opposition to a Waitaha power scheme; and opposition to two new coal mines (Escarpment and Te Kuha) within the Mount Rochfort Conservation Area, a stewardship area on the Denniston Plateau.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Forest and Bird on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>


Government: Investment Boosts Coastal Shipping In Aotearoa
New Zealand is a step closer to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable coastal shipping sector following the selection of preferred suppliers for new and enhanced coastal shipping services, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>


Trade: Prime Minister To Visit United States
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a trade mission to the United States this week as part of the Government’s reconnection strategy to support export growth and the return of tourists post COVID-19... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 