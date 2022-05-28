Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Roadmap To Save Queen St (And The CBD)

Saturday, 28 May 2022, 6:24 pm
Press Release: New Conservative

The CBD despite the sheer incompetence of the Auckland Council and the idiotic flailings of Auckland Transport is still alive and on life support.

As sated in my previous press release. 26/5/22 , discussing the removal of the roadblocks to people attempting to come into the CBD to use its shopping and other facilities.

“This will assist reviving the inner city as most do not go there due to inconvenience.

Once the public transport system is fixed, people will find it convenient to return to frequenting our Crown jewel, the city centre.”

The major roadblocks are the sheer inconvenience, cost and at times near impossibility of parking in and navigating the city due to Auckland Transport turning it into an obstacle course.

Instead of the blame being placed where it should be , at Council and AT’s door the victims of this incompetence are blamed. Then business people, the shop holders, etc.

The answer is simple, you have to bring the people back.

People bring money into the area. Few people little money. Lots of people, and patronage, then a booming economy.

If not it will further disintegrate into a ghost town and a slum, with huge policing costs. It will no longer be our crown jewel but rather our skid row.

How do you bring people back?

You make it easy for people to go there. There is a natural attraction to the centre and most people want to go there, its just so hard and inconvenient.

To do this,

First, remove all the silly concrete roadblocks and other traffic impediments and roadblocks, and return the roads to full efficiency in the cbd. Remove cycle lanes.

Second, provide adequate, convenient and free parking in the cbd.

Thirdly, rates relief by lowering rates to assist businesses to recover and attract others to fill the 38 empty shops in Queen street and help hundreds of other failing businesses crippled by covid and prior incompetent Council and AT action, including the underground rail construction.

Fourthly, clean up the streets, remove homeless and beggars. Increased patronage will cover costs of policing, and a new police station in Downtown Auckland and downtown police on the beat won’t be a money pit, but will be easily covered by the new rising CBD economy.

“Prepare the way and the people will come.”

“The CBD will once again be our crown jewel in the centre of Auckland”.

Ted Johnston, Auckland mayoral candidate for New Conservative.

