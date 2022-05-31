Governor-General’s Visit To The UK For The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Week

On 6 February this year Her Majesty the Queen, New Zealand’s Head of State, became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth.

On 1 June, the Governor-General, the Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, accompanied by Dr Richard Davies will travel to the United Kingdom to represent New Zealand at a series of official events attended by the Queen, and which commemorate this unprecedented anniversary. Dame Cindy Kiro looks forward to joining other members of the Royal Family, Governors-General from the Commonwealth and other dignitaries in celebrating Her Majesty’s lifetime of public service. Their Excellencies will return to New Zealand on 8 June.

Programme

Their Excellencies will attend the following commemorative events and meet with other Governors-General while she is in London:

3 June: Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral

4 June: Jubilee concert “Platinum at the Palace”

5 June: Platinum Jubilee Pageant in which a 42-strong New Zealand contingent drawn from the New Zealand Army, Royal New Zealand Navy and Royal New Zealand Air Force will participate.

© Scoop Media

