Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Time For Change Is Now - 63% In Poll Want Cost Of Living Payment To Be Extended

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty

A poll released last night showed an overwhelming 63% of people agreed that the Labour government's recent budget announcement of a Cost of Living Payment should be extended to those receiving benefits and superannuation.

'The government is aware of what's happening in our communities, as so many frontline organisations have spoken out about it. This payment in no way meets the standard that the Fairer Future coalition has set out, but it will help those receiving benefits and superannuation until we can have Liveable Incomes' says Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) coordinator Brooke Stanley Pao.

The United Nations published its 2022 'Global Assessment Report on Disaster Risk Reduction' which calls for us to be ambitious and transformational in our policies and systems in order to be resilient in preparation for the changing impacts of the climate.

'We are staunch about Liveable Incomes and Universal Services as bridges toward Matike Mai Aotearoa (Constitutional Transformation) as we're very aware that economic growth and ecological collapse are interconnected. We're aware of the ways in which all parts of our system are interconnected - and in order to enact a Just Transition, no-one should be left behind. We can't call it a Just Transition if whole communities are'.

'The recent increase in gun violence and ram raids are just the tip of a very long genealogy in which the government refuses to accept the part it's played in ignoring the needs and dreams of our communities. Weaponising our police force in Auckland isn't going to solve these issues, which are deep rooted and require lots of changes to occur at the same time. We need robust and universal services to ensure that our communities are looked after'.

'We support the Cost of Living Payment being extended to people receiving benefits and superannuation as a step toward Liveable Incomes and Universal Services for Matike Mai. Labour have a very rare opportunity to set the standard for what settler governments can be, and they should take it'.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Auckland Action Against Poverty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Panic In The Pacific Over China


For years, it has been no secret that China wants closer security and trade ties with the small nations of the Pacific region. All part of Beijing’s self-image as a global superpower. To that end this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi embarked on an unprecedented 10-day tour of the Pacific, aimed at convincing his Pacific hosts to join a cross-Pacific agreement that would let Beijing provide them with high-level police training and security, shared data co-operation and other joint services ranging from agriculture to tourism...
More>>



 
 

Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Crime: Govt Helps Protect Shops From Ram Raids
The Government is providing further support to help Police protect small businesses affected by a spike in ram raids, Minister of Police Poto Williams says... More>>

National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 