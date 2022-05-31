Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Whānau Of People In Prison Set To Face Extreme Difficulty This Winter

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: Pillars

Whānau of people in prison face extreme difficulty during Winter. With the cost of living in New Zealand reaching a three-decade high, an already vulnerable population will struggle to meet their basic needs. Pillars is campaigning to bring sunshine back to a Pillars whānau this winter, raising money so that children of people in prison can have the chance to be warm, healthy and happy this winter.

52% of Pillars whānau live in housing that does not meet their needs. One family of 7 sleep in the living room all winter, as other rooms in their house are too cold, mouldy, and damp for their young children.

Another family has no car, so each morning their sick father takes the kids to school on his bike. The kids often show up to class drenched.

85% of Pillars children are struggling at school. Having a parent in prison can be tough to navigate and can affect their ability to really engage in learning at school. Pair this with freezing cold temperatures, damp, leaky, overcrowded homes; many whānau are living in survival mode, forcing school to take a back seat. This has a long-term effect on young people’s access to future opportunities, contributing to intergenerational cycles of poverty, inequality, and crime.

11.0 percent of children in New Zealand live in a household experiencing material hardship. This is defined as lacking 6 or more of the 17 items most households regard as essential. The deprivation index asks families questions like: if they have two pairs of shoes in good condition, a meal with meat, fish or chicken at least each second day. Can they pay for electricity and gas on time? Do they put up with feeling cold, or postpone or put off visits to the doctor. These are just some of the harsh realities many Pillars family’s face.

Pillars provides wrap-around social work support to children and families of people in prison. Pillars works from a whānau first, strength-based approach. Meaning, instead of treating every family the same, Pillars address the family’s immediate needs and help to emphasise strengths they already have. These needs are far greater and prevalent during the winter months, and Pillars need extra support to complete their mahi.

Pillars is asking the community to support their mahi this winter, a little bit of sunshine in the form of financial support in what can be a grey, bleak season goes a long way. By helping Pillars, you can be the bringer of that sunshine for a child this winter.

 

ENDS

 

Support Pillars Mahi

https://my.pillars.org.nz/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=22

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pillars on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Regulating Guns And Supermarkets


Thanks to decades of free market zealots opposed on principle to sensible regulation… We’re now faced with a supermarket duopoly so entrenched that any prospective new entrant would have to think twice before taking them on. Even if they did, it might take as much as an estimated $1 billion investment upfront and 100 stores before the new entrant could hope to start getting price traction on the incumbents. For the foreseeable, we’re left with a government that’s merely tinkering with the problem. Consumers should not be holding their breath over what even the sensible regulatory steps announced yesterday by the government might achieve...
More>>



 
 

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 