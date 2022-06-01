Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

The Reserve Bank Of New Zealand Is Commencing Its Legislated Five-yearly Review Of Its Monetary Policy Remit

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 10:14 am
Press Release: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is commencing its legislated 5-yearly review of its monetary policy Remit. The Remit is provided by the Government and is used to guide the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) decision making in its pursuit of low and stable inflation and supporting maximum sustainable employment.

“The Reserve Bank is seeking feedback to ensure that the Remit framework is the best it can be for our legislative purpose, and ultimately the prosperity and wellbeing of all New Zealanders. This is the first review of the Remit under new legislation that was passed in 2018,” Mr Orr says.

“I encourage you to take part in this review process,” Chief Economist Paul Conway says.

“Do people think the inflation target is about right? How should we go about supporting maximum sustainable employment? How relevant are major economic trends under public discussion, such as house price sustainability, distributional outcomes, or climate change? We hope to see a wide range of views,” he says.

Public consultation is open from 1 June – 15 July. You can have your say by completing a quick survey or by reading the full Consultation Paper and submitting your feedback. Your feedback will be used to inform an assessment of any possible changes to the Remit, which will again be consulted on later in 2022. We will then also seek views on the Monetary Policy Committee’s Charter – the document that sets out the MPC’s meeting processes.

The Reserve Bank’s advice will go to the Minister of Finance in 2023 for a decision on if and how the Monetary Policy Remit and Charter will change from 2023 to 2028.

Timeline

Consultation open from 1 June – 15 July, 2022.

How to have your say:

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Friday 15 July 2022.

Round two of consultation: Late 2022

Final advice to Minister: March 2023

Minister considers advice and makes decision as soon as practicable after that
 

How Monetary Policy works

Every six weeks, the Monetary Policy Committee at the Reserve Bank decides whether to move interest rates, which feeds through to borrowing and lending rates. This affects everyone in New Zealand, working or retired, savers and borrowers.

The MPC raises interest rates when the economy is running too hot and inflation is rising and lowers rates when the economy is too cold, with falling prices or rising unemployment. The aim is to keep inflation low and stable and support jobs, making it easier to plan for the future.

Since the Reserve Bank became responsible for keeping inflation within a target range in the 1990s, monetary policy has contributed to wellbeing by generally keeping inflation low, and more stable and predictable, and has stabilised the economy and employment through a wide variety of economic changes.

Monetary Policy decisions

More information:

Monetary Policy Committee Remit Review

About Monetary Policy

Monetary policy framework and Remit

Monetary Policy Committee

The OCR and how it works

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Reserve Bank of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Regulating Guns And Supermarkets


Thanks to decades of free market zealots opposed on principle to sensible regulation… We’re now faced with a supermarket duopoly so entrenched that any prospective new entrant would have to think twice before taking them on. Even if they did, it might take as much as an estimated $1 billion investment upfront and 100 stores before the new entrant could hope to start getting price traction on the incumbents. For the foreseeable, we’re left with a government that’s merely tinkering with the problem. Consumers should not be holding their breath over what even the sensible regulatory steps announced yesterday by the government might achieve...
More>>



 
 

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Covid-19: Second Vaccine Booster For The Most Vulnerable
People who are at high-risk of getting very sick from a COVID-19 infection will soon be eligible to receive a second booster, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

Government: Independent Panel Appointed To Review Electoral Law
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi today announced appointments to the independent panel that will lead a review of New Zealand’s electoral law. “This panel, appointed by an independent panel of experts... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 