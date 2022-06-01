Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

AstraZeneca Welcomes Gov Commitment To Improving Access To Medicines For NZers Living With Cancer And Rare Diseases

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 4:00 pm
Press Release: AstraZeneca

Auckland, 1st June, 2022: AstraZeneca New Zealand welcomes today’s release of the Pharmac Review Final Report and the Government’s commitment to improving equity of access to life-saving cancer medicines and increasing investment in screening and other services, as part of health system reform to improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders.

AstraZeneca New Zealand and Australia’s Country President, Ben McDonald said: “We commend the New Zealand Government for acknowledging the need for change and for accepting the majority of the recommendations in the Pharmac Review, which we hope will be another step towards improving the health of Kiwi’s and deliver a fairer system, especially for Maori and Pasifika and those living with a disability.

“While acknowledging the need for dedicated action to close the gap in health outcomes for Maori and Pasifika and the importance of screening, early diagnosis and improved access to quality care, the reality is that some people will be diagnosed with a terminal disease at an advanced stage when prevention and cure are no longer an option.

Mr McDonald added: “Regardless of their stage of disease or prognosis, all patients should have equitable access to the best available treatments, including those at an advanced stage. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Government, Medsafe, Pharmac, the medical community and patient organisations to ensure the science validating the benefits of new medicines for patients is better understood, so New Zealanders do not have to wait longer than is necessary or miss out on treatments which will prolong their life and improve the quality of the time they have left.”

AstraZeneca was one of 213 organisations that participated in the Pharmac Review, making a case for faster and more equitable access to medicines in New Zealand, where waiting times for innovative treatments lag behind comparable nations, as outlined in the final report.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from AstraZeneca on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Regulating Guns And Supermarkets


Thanks to decades of free market zealots opposed on principle to sensible regulation… We’re now faced with a supermarket duopoly so entrenched that any prospective new entrant would have to think twice before taking them on. Even if they did, it might take as much as an estimated $1 billion investment upfront and 100 stores before the new entrant could hope to start getting price traction on the incumbents. For the foreseeable, we’re left with a government that’s merely tinkering with the problem. Consumers should not be holding their breath over what even the sensible regulatory steps announced yesterday by the government might achieve...
More>>



 
 

Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

National: Faafoi Needs To Act On Immigration Inquiry
When the Immigration Minister reads the Productivity Commission’s immigration inquiry, he’ll find numerous suggestions that National have long been calling for, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Government: Acts On Supermarket Duopoly
The Government has put supermarkets on notice, and the message is clear: change at pace to increase competition and be prepared for regulation, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>


National: Foreign Minister Missing In Action On The Pacific
Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta needs to front up and explain what she’ll be doing to salvage New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific, National’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee says... More>>


PM Speech: Harvard University Commencement Speech - Democracy, Disinformation And Kindness
In Te Reo Māori, the language of the indigenous people of New Zealand, I paid tribute to all of the esteemed guests who stand here in this great forest of knowledge. It is a privilege to be here, and I thank you for the honour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 