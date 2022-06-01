Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

State Foster Care System Under The Spotlight In Upcoming Royal Commission Public Hearing

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry

Survivors who experienced abuse and neglect in foster care will share evidence at an upcoming Abuse in Care Royal Commission public hearing.

The five-day public hearing will take place at our hearing space, Tii Tu Tahi, in Tāmaki-Makaurau from 13-17 June.

Many survivors the Inquiry has heard from were placed in foster care after being removed from their family and whānau, hapū and iwi.

Foster care is when the state has intervened and directed tamariki and rangatahi to be placed with caregivers who are not their parents or whānau for short-term or emergency care, to long-term or permanent arrangements.

During the hearing, the Inquiry will hear from foster care abuse survivors who are Māori, Pacific people, Pākehā, from the disability community and the rainbow community.

The hearing will explore:

  • the impacts of abuse
  • being removed from family or whānau
  • being disconnected from culture and whakapapa
  • the continued effect of multiple placements.

The Inquiry will also hear from experts in attachment and disconnection from family and whānau, trauma, Te Ao Māori, child welfare and social welfare practises.

On the final day of the hearing, panels of both survivors and other experts will offer their suggestions on how the current foster care system needs to change and address contemporary issues.

Evidence presented at the hearing will inform the Inquiry’s Social Welfare report. This report will also be based on survivor accounts and witness statements, research, policy review, hui, wānanga and fono.

Pending any COVID-19 public health measures, under the current Orange setting, the public hearing will be held at Tii Tu Tahi, Level 2, 414 Khyber Pass Road, Newmarket Tāmaki-Makaurau. The hearing is open to the public and will be live-streamed.

We continue to encourage all survivors of abuse in care to come forward to the Royal Commission of Inquiry. Our contact centre can be reached on 0800 222 727 or contact@abuseincare.org.nz. More information can be found at www.abuseincare.org.nz

About the Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within State and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa New Zealand between 1950-1999. We can also learn from the experiences of survivors who have been in care after 1999. The Royal Commission will deliver its final report in June 2023.

