LGNZ Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill

The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process.

“Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change,” says LGNZ President Stuart Crosby.

“LGNZ will be making a detailed submission, championing local voice.

“Councils know their communities best so are best placed to identify and determine their water needs.

“When people raise concerns about their pipes, drains and sewers with their councillors and mayor, it gives our sector an opportunity to hear about any other issues people in their community want to raise. This vital connection cannot be lost when the reformed system is in place.

“We will be doing everything to ensure that the model and legislation are in the overall interest of our communities,” says Stuart Crosby.

