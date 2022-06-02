With Three Waters Legislation Introduced, Select Committee Must Tour Affected Communities

In response to the introduction of the Three Waters legislation, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Select Committee in charge to conduct its submission process in person, up and down the country in a roadshow.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The consultation for this legislation must take place face-to-face in communities directly affected – not in the dusty select committee rooms of Wellington.”

“Three Waters is a uniquely local issue. Ratepayers in separate communities up and down the country have invested billions into water assets that Wellington now wants to remove from local control. The MPs running the submission process need to actually visit these assets and face up to the ratepayers and councils who have so far been denied full and honest local consultation.”

There is recent precedent for a Select Committee roadshow. The End of Life Choice Bill’s select committee process lasted 15 months, with consultation extended in light of the large number of submissions. The Select Committee in charge toured 14 centres to hear 1,350 submissions in person.

The introduction of the legislation comes as the Taxpayers’ Union launches its own Stop Three Waters roadshow. The first event is at 2pm in Christchurch tomorrow. The full itinerary can be found at www.3WatersRoadshow.nz.

