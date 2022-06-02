Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Bill Represents Once-in-a-generation Opportunity To Tackle Water Infrastructure Deficit

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 4:16 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Water New Zealand is welcoming the introduction of new legislation aimed at improving water services and tackling the huge water infrastructure deficit.

Chief executive Gillian Blythe says the new Water Services Entities Bill is another important step towards much-needed improvements in our infrastructure, drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater services in many parts of the country.

“We need to address years of under investment, and we need to do it in the most efficient and affordable way.

“We’ve already seen the effect of a long-term lack of investment in water infrastructure and the resulting impact on the health of people and the water environment.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get things right and ensure that all New Zealanders have access to safe, affordable drinking water and that water is returned to the environment in a healthy state.

“That’s why it is vital that the new Bill is robustly scrutinised as it works its way through the parliamentary process, particularly at the Select Committee stage.

“On behalf of our members working in the water sector, we will be continuing to keep a close eye on the legislation and will be participating through submissions to the Select Committee."

Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand's Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 

