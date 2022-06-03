Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy

LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements.

The changes will be implemented in time for this year’s local body elections.

“We have seen an increase in aggression towards political candidates and have heard from a number of potential candidates about their fears around listing their home addresses,” says LGNZ Chief Executive, Susan Freeman-Greene.

“Earlier this year, we alerted the Prime Minister and Local Government Minister to this issue and called for immediate action.

“If we are to increase diversity in our council chambers, we need to make it easier, more attractive and safer to stand in local body elections.

“We are pleased the Government’s listened to our concerns and moved swiftly to remove the requirement to publish residential addresses. This is an important step towards making local body elections safer for candidates.

“We hope this move will remove one of the barriers that stop people from standing for council.

“This work is part of our wider Vote 22 campaign to increase diversity of representation and voter turnout in October.”

Of the current mayors, councillors and other elected members: 40.5% are women.13.5% are Māori and 56-60 is the average age. Only 13.9% are under the age of 40.

“Ultimately we want Aotearoa New Zealand to be the most inclusive and active local democracy in the world.

"This is a bold ambition and of course it will take more than one election cycle to get there,” says Susan Freeman-Greene.

