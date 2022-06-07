Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Complaint About Force Used In Christchurch Custody Suite Partially Upheld

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 10:00 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that officers were justified in using reasonable force to transfer a man between cells when he refused to cooperate and became aggressive. However, some of the force used was excessive and the man was injured.

At 12.30am on 5 June 2020, the man was in a holding cell having been arrested for breaching his bail conditions. He was intoxicated, belligerent and had a bleeding cut on his foot. He refused medical treatment for his injury, and to move into another cell when asked. An officer spent considerable time explaining why this was necessary and offered the man a plastic bag to protect his cut foot while he was escorted to another cell.

The officer stood in the cell doorway talking to the man, with two other officers standing behind in support. The man stood up from the bench, paced around then stood half a metre from the officer. All three officers say the man asked if they wanted to “start something.”

The officer in the doorway says he believed the man was about to attack him, so he stepped forward and pulled him to the ground to avoid this. Four additional officers were involved in restraining and handcuffing the man.

During the violent struggle, the man grabbed the officer’s testicles up to five times. The officer struck the man’s head four times, kneed him in the back and applied force to his neck. Another officer stood on the man’s buttocks for several seconds.

We found the officer was unjustified in pulling the man to the ground for the purposes of protecting himself but was justified in doing so to remove him from the cell after a prolonged negotiation.

Police were justified in using force to restrain the man while he strongly resisted. The officer’s initial strikes were justifiable as a distraction to stop the man from grabbing his testicles. However, about 30 seconds into the struggle, the officer delivered strong blows to the man’s head while he was pinned to the ground and applied what looked like a chokehold.

“These actions were beyond what was necessary for the officer to protect himself or bring the man under control, and, in my view, were at one stage motivated by anger. The man should have been seen by a doctor after receiving blows to the head, and it is extremely concerning that this did not happen,” said Authority Chair, Judge Colin Doherty.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2206/7_JUNE_2022_IPCA_PUBLIC_REPORT__Complaint_about_force_used_in_Christchurch_custody_suite_partially_upheld.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Independent Police Conduct Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Surrender To The US, Plus A Playlist


Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...
More>>



 
 


LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Government: Response To Independent Pharmac Review
The Government has released its response to the recommendations of the final report of the independent Pharmac Review panel, welcoming its insights as well as Pharmac’s commitment to improve in its role for better health equity and outcomes for all New Zealanders... More>>

Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 