Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Law Reform Needed To Help Communities Adapt To Climate Change, Council Says

Tuesday, 7 June 2022, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council says local authorities are on the front line when it comes to helping their communities adapt to climate change and need more central government support such as adequate funding, and greater clarity around roles and responsibilities.

“Without legislative reform to ensure that councils have the right tools and supports available, it will remain incredibly difficult to take the type of bold action required to help our communities adapt to our changing climate,” the Council says in a submission to the Ministry for the Environment’s consultation on a national approach to climate change adaptation.

“Legislative reform will also enable more consistent approaches nationwide, giving confidence to our communities that we are acting within appropriately defined parameters,” the Council says.

Mayor K Gurunathan said local authorities need legal changes to back their efforts to help their communities adapt to the impacts of climate change such as sea level rise or more frequent and extreme flooding.

“Long-term climate change adaptation often requires difficult decisions, so it’s critical that local councils have the tools and resources to reduce our communities’ exposure to changing climate risks without it becoming a political football.

“We need clear roles, responsibilities and frameworks to minimise the risk of legal challenges otherwise the courts will effectively be making policy for us while the costs of litigation continue to fall on our ratepayers. If local government is to lead this work, we need both the legal powers and the money to pay for it,” Mayor Gurunathan said.

Climate change portfolio lead Councillor Sophie Handford said central government could also help by supporting low carbon initiatives such as public transport.

“Reducing our emissions continues to be an important part of the adaptation story as it will help reduce the rate and severity of change. In Kāpiti, 57 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions are from light transport so the Government’s lack of support in Budget 2022 for extending the commuter rail line north of Waikanae was incredibly disappointing,” Cr Handford said.

Read the Council’s submission.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 