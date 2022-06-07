Dr Bryan Betty Appointed Officer Of The New Zealand Order Of Merit

Tū Ora Compass Health congratulates Dr Bryan Betty on his appointment as an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM) in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee Honours List.

Alongside other national roles, Dr Betty is a current Tū Ora Compass Health Board member, Chair of the Tū Ora VLCA (very low-cost access) committee and a specialist general practitioner. Dr Betty has spent the last 20 years working at Porirua Union and Community Health Service in Cannons Creek Porirua, a suburb that represents some of our region’s highest priority communities.

“Having worked alongside Bryan for many years I am delighted to see this acknowledgement for the tireless health equity advocacy and care he has provided. Bryan gives a voice to those who need to be heard most, but are often unheard,” says Justine Thorpe Tū Ora Compass Health Chief Executive.

“Bryan has for many years, advocated for the type of equitable primary care approach that was ahead of its time and only now, are we seeing some of these ideas realised into the health system. He is a strong advocate for equity and access to quality healthcare for everyone, which can be demonstrated through his work advocating for improvements to the high rates of New Zealand’s rheumatic fever and type 2 diabetes statistics.”

“Dr Betty’s relationship with our organisation spans many years and he was the Board Chair of Well Health prior to an amalgamation into Tū Ora Compass Health,” she adds.

“On behalf of the organisation, Board, staff and entire Practice network, I want to acknowledge and thank Bryan for his ongoing work to improve equitable health outcomes for all New Zealanders, no matter where they live.”

Tū Ora Compass Health is a primary care network and not for profit social enterprise which provides quality primary health care services to an enrolled population of 334,000 people across the Wellington, Porirua, Wairarapa and Kāpiti areas.

Tū Ora Compass Health currently employs around 323 staff across the Greater Wellington region including Wairarapa. This includes 129 people working across the COVID-19 vaccination, testing and Manaaki support service.

