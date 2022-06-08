Registrations Now Open For Inaugural National Māori In Governance Summit

Registrations are now open for the inaugural National Māori in Governance Summit, to be held online, June 16.

The summit is the first of its kind to be held in Aotearoa aimed at growing and inspiring the next generation of tikanga-led, future-focussed Māori leaders and hosted by Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust.

"This summit aims to nurture the growing movement of highly educated, entrepreneurial Māori governance practitioners though tikanga-led governance practice - setting a new bar for best practice governance in Aotearoa," says Te Pūoho Kātene, Kaihautū of Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust.

The summit brings together a wide range of speakers from across the Māori governance sector including the Hon. Justice Sir Joe Williams (Supreme Court of New Zealand), Mavis Mullins MNZM (Chair, Ātihau-Whanganui), Precious Clark (Chief Executive, Maurea Consulting), and internationally based, Arama Kukutai (Chief Executive, Plenty Unlimited) through a mix of TEDx style kōrero, interactive panels, and plenary sessions.

"Our vision for this event is that it will not only include inspirational kōrero, but it will create an intimate and culturally safe space where kaikōrero can share their knowledge, wisdom, and learnings to guide the next generation of Māori leaders," says Kate Cherrington, Chair of Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust.

This year’s summit is a virtual event, with e-registrations available now for $49. For the full speaker line-up, or to register, visit: www.maorigovernance.co.nz

