Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Registrations Now Open For Inaugural National Māori In Governance Summit

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 10:15 am
Press Release: Te Ohu Kaimoana

Registrations are now open for the inaugural National Māori in Governance Summit, to be held online, June 16.

The summit is the first of its kind to be held in Aotearoa aimed at growing and inspiring the next generation of tikanga-led, future-focussed Māori leaders and hosted by Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust.

"This summit aims to nurture the growing movement of highly educated, entrepreneurial Māori governance practitioners though tikanga-led governance practice - setting a new bar for best practice governance in Aotearoa," says Te Pūoho Kātene, Kaihautū of Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust.

The summit brings together a wide range of speakers from across the Māori governance sector including the Hon. Justice Sir Joe Williams (Supreme Court of New Zealand), Mavis Mullins MNZM (Chair, Ātihau-Whanganui), Precious Clark (Chief Executive, Maurea Consulting), and internationally based, Arama Kukutai (Chief Executive, Plenty Unlimited) through a mix of TEDx style kōrero, interactive panels, and plenary sessions.

"Our vision for this event is that it will not only include inspirational kōrero, but it will create an intimate and culturally safe space where kaikōrero can share their knowledge, wisdom, and learnings to guide the next generation of Māori leaders," says Kate Cherrington, Chair of Te Pūtea Whakatupu Trust.

This year’s summit is a virtual event, with e-registrations available now for $49. For the full speaker line-up, or to register, visit: www.maorigovernance.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Ohu Kaimoana on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 