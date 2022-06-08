Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

What To Do When You Suspect Elder Abuse? Trust Your Gut!

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 11:32 am
Press Release: Age Concern

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is marked on 15 June each year. Unfortunately, elder abuse is prevalent in New Zealand but often not reported.

But we can all play our part in speaking up, so older Kiwis can be free from the fear, mental anguish, emotional pain, and distress the elder abuse causes.

The impact of elder abuse is profound for older people, but also avoidable if they get help and intervention services early.

“Trust your gut and get in touch with us, says Karen Billings-Jensen, Chief Executive at Age Concern New Zealand.

“Talking to someone early on is a game-changer. If we all acted on the inkling we have, when something seems a bit off, older people’s lives and dignity would be saved, she says.

“I recently heard of a case where a group of neighbours were worried about the way
a son was treating his father. They had suspected things weren’t right but didn’t say
anything. The father ended up being railroaded into care, and the son sold his house
for his own benefit. The neighbours now know things could have worked out much better if they had come to Age Concern for advice sooner, she says.

“If you suspect an older person is not being treated well, we would love a call from you to talk about the situation. I urge you to trust your gut and get in touch, with your nearest Age Concern by free phoning 0800 65 2 105” says Billings-Jensen.

So, what are the numbers?
We should all be alarmed about the frequency of elder abuse happening in our homes across New Zealand. Age Concern see an average of 10 new cases each working day and 68 percent of these are substantiated.

Who are the perpetrators?
Unfortunately, the abuse is often at the hands of someone we trust and both men and women can be the perpetrators. But we know most elder abuse in New Zealand “hits close to home” as 84% of alleged abusers were family members. 58% were adult children or grandchildren.

So, what do you do?
Please don't ignore your gut feeling, often it is correct. Age Concern is here to listen to your concerns and can help assess the situation you are worried about. Our services are free and the information you share with us will be treated confidentially.

Call your nearest Age Concern on 0800 65 2 105. You can also call the government helpline 0800 EA NOT OK.

If you can donate to support our work this World Elder Abuse Awareness Day please go to our website or givealittle.co.nz/cause/stopelderabuse.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Age Concern on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Nurses Are Our Prime Export To Australia


That giant sucking noise is the sound of the jobs of our nurses, doctors, and midwives being vacuumed up by medical recruiters from New South Wales. The conservative Perrottet NSW state government has just announced ambitious aims to recruit more than 10,000 nurses, doctors and other staff as part of a $A4.5 billion effort to meet the needs of the overwhelmed public health sector across the Tasman...
More>>



 
 

Government: The Queen's Birthday And Platinum Jubilee Honours List 2022
The Queen has been pleased, on the occasion of the celebration of Her Majesty’s Birthday and Platinum Jubilee, to make the following Additional appointments to The Order of New Zealand... More>>



LGNZ: Cabinet Decision To Remove Residential Addresses From Campaign Adverts A Win For Democracy
LGNZ’s advocacy and influence has pushed the Government to change the law that requires candidates to publish their residential address on electoral campaign advertisements... More>>


LGNZ: Marks Introduction Of First Three Waters Bill
The Water Services Entities Bill introduced to the House today marks an important milestone in the Three Waters Reform process. “Everyone agrees the way we deliver water services needs to change... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>


Public Service Commission: Acting Director-General Of Health Appointed
The Deputy Public Service Commissioner has today announced the appointment of Dr Diana Sarfati as Acting Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health... More>>



Productivity Commission: Calls For Black-box Immigration Policymaking To Be Made Transparent
The Productivity Commission today released its final findings and recommendations from its inquiry into New Zealand’s long-term immigration settings. “Immigration policy has profound effects on families, communities, businesses and those who aspire to call Aotearoa home... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 