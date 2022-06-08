Politicians Front Up To Nation's Youth In Political 'hotseat'

Kiwi politicians will be up against their toughest audience yet when they enter ‘a virtual hotseat’ hosted by a panel of the nation’s rangatahi tomorrow evening.

Inspired by this year’s Youth Week theme "Taringa Whakaarongo ki te reo o ngā taiohi" Our voices matter and we deserve to be heard, Save the Children, VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, Girl Guiding NZ, the Office of the Children’s Commissioner, Barnardos and UNICEF Aotearoa will connect a rangatahi panel with the spokespeople on youth issues from four of New Zealand’s major political parties.

The Virtual Hotseat will be held live over Zoom on Thursday June 9 2022 at 7pm and streamed live to Save the Children New Zealand’s Facebook page.

Facilitated by Hotseat MC Dietrich Soakai, from VOYCE Whakarongo Mai, four youth panellists from around the country will ask a range of questions on issues such as mental health, poverty, climate change, sexual consent education and period poverty written by themselves and peers to the politicians fronting up to the Hotseat.

The politicians taking part in tomorrow evening’s Hotseat are:

Chlöe Swarbrick (Green Party)

Arena Williams (Labour)

Matt Doocey (National)

Karen Chhour (ACT)

Unfortunately, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was unavailable due to travel commitments.

Save the Children’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says the Virtual Hotseat gives tamariki and rangatahi an opportunity to be heard in the political arena ahead of next year’s election.

"The whole event has been co-designed and run by this awesome rangatahi panel who are excited about connecting directly with politicians on issues that matter to them. From teen suicide to climate change to poverty, our young people offer unique insights into where they believe change needs to happen. For the good of our nation, it’s vital youth voices are heard."

To watch tomorrow’s Hotseat, go to: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89887783067

